"One country, two systems" ensures Hong Kong's prosperity: Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor

The "one country, two systems" principle has maintained Hong Kong's prosperity and stability over the last 20 years, said Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Hong Kong's new chief executive, in an interview with Xinhua on Saturday.
Since 1997, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has made achievements in all respects including economic development and the improvement of people's well-being, Lam said, "It is because of the policies of 'one country, two systems,' 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' and a high degree of autonomy that we have made it."
"In the future, one of my major responsibilities is to ensure the policies' continuous, successful and comprehensive implementation in Hong Kong," she said.
Lam was sworn in on Saturday morning, as the region marked the 20th anniversary of its return to China.
Lam said Hong Kong has more development opportunities by actively participating in the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Hong Kong is an economy specializing in professional services, and there is great potential to develop overseas markets. Under the initiative, Hong Kong can invest in overseas markets and provide services, such as finance, insurance and basic facilities, Lam said.
Regarding the young generation in Hong Kong, Lam said they should establish a global view. She said she is very confident to that young Hong Kong people are full of passion and competitiveness, which are based on the region's development and the opportunities provided by the mainland's continuous reform and opening-up.
Hong Kong has a good foundation and the Hong Kong people are excellent, Lam said.
"What we need to do now is that we must confirm the direction (toward a better future) and make concerted efforts. I have confidence that Hong Kong is able to make more splendid achievements," she said.