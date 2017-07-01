People displaced after continuous heavy rain in C China

Rescuers transfer trapped people in Chenxi County of Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2017. More than 260,000 people have been displaced after continuous heavy rain lashed central China's Hunan Province since June 22. (Xinhua/Han Xile)

A car is immersed in water on a road in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2017. More than 260,000 people have been displaced after continuous heavy rain lashed central China's Hunan Province since June 22, said the provincial flood control office Friday. (Xinhua/Long Hongtao)

A community is immersed in water in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2017. More than 260,000 people have been displaced after continuous heavy rain lashed central China's Hunan Province since June 22, said the provincial flood control office Friday. (Xinhua/Long Hongtao)