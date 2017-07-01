5.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan's Hokkaido

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Japan's northernmost Hokkaido prefecture at 11:45 p.m. local time, Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.



The temblor occurred with the epicenter at a latitude of 42.8 degrees north and a longitude of 141.9 degrees east and at depth of 30 km.



The quake logged lower 5 in some parts of Hokkaido prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.



So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

