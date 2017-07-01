Profile: Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, new HKSAR chief executive

Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was sworn in Saturday as the fifth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).
Lam resigned as chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government and announced her candidacy for the election of the HKSAR's fifth-term chief executive in January this year.
Lam won the election in March. She was granted the official certificate of appointment as the new HKSAR chief executive from Premier Li Keqiang
in April.
Born in 1957 in Hong Kong, Lam came from a grassroots family and spent her childhood in Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island.
She studied at the University of Hong Kong and obtained her bachelor's degree in social sciences in 1980.
Lam joined the administrative service upon graduation. Between 2000 and 2017, Lam held various posts in the HKSAR government, including director of Social Welfare Department and director-general of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London.
She was appointed secretary for development in 2007. In 2012, she was appointed chief secretary for administration
In 1985, Lam was in the Sino-British Joint Liaison Group to discuss legislation issues concerning the Basic Law. In 1996, she joined the liaison group again and participated in working on Hong Kong's 1997-98 budget.
"It is with a humble heart that I accept this greatest honor of my life and prepare to take on the greatest challenge in my public service career," Lam said in her inauguration speech on Saturday.
Lam said she will "resolutely do everything" within her ability to implement the "one country, two systems" principle, uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR and defend the rule of law.