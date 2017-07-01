Chinese naval fleet concludes visit to Djibouti

A Chinese naval fleet wrapped up a four-day visit to Djibouti on Saturday and headed to Italy for a friendly visit.



Some 100 people, including sailors of the Djibouti navy, officials of the Chinese Embassy in Djibouti and representatives of Chinese living in the country, bade farewell to the fleet at the port.



During the visit, Rear Admiral Shen Hao, who is commander of the fleet, met with the Horn of Africa country's defense and naval officials as well as the mayor of the capital city Djibouti. He also visited the command center of Djibouti's navy and its air force base.



In addition to several exchange activities between the Chinese and Djibouti navies, the three Chinese warships -- the Changchun, Jingzhou and Chaohu -- were also open to public for visit.



The fleet will sail to Italy for a friendly visit, according to its plan.

