At least 17 injured in Arkansas shooting

At least 17 people were injured in a shooting in the US state of Arkansas early Saturday morning, police said.



The incident happened at the Ultra Power Lounge, a downtown nightclub in Little Rock.



Local police believed that the incident was not terror related, saying it appeared to result from a dispute.



The age of the victims, one of whom was in serious condition, ranged from 16 to the mid-20s, the police said, without mentioning whether any suspect was arrested or not.

