Citizens join in fitness activity along Huangpu River in Shanghai

Citizens take part in a fitness activity on a path alongside the Huangpu River in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2017. More than ten thousands citizens in several districts in Shanghai joined in the fitness activity on Saturday. Different parts of the public space alongside the Huangpu River, which altogether covers a distance of 45 kilometers, are expected to be connected by the end of this year. (Xinhua/Cai Yaofang)

