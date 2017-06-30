Muzzled by Tokyo’s politeness

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





The subway system in Tokyo is known for its punctuality, convenience, and its rush-hour crowd. You probably have seen pictures of people's face pushed up against the window or videos of platform staff trying to push people or their bags between the closing doors.



I lived in Beijing for 14 years, and I've been on subways during rush hour. I've seen pictures of the early morning and afternoon lines in Huilongguan. I've walked the labyrinth of interchange passages at the Xizhimen Station, and I've traveled with the painfully slow crowd on the suffocating underground path at Guomao.



The level of crowdedness on a train in Tokyo does not come close.



At least in Tokyo, your face doesn't have to be pushed up against someone who is eating a jianbing, a traditional Chinese street food similar to crepes, neither do you need to worry about getting off the train. In Beijing, you have to squeeze your way toward the door to get off after you are pushed deep into the train by the flood of people behind you.



Even on a not so crowded train or bus, you are always told by to "move further inside" so that more people can get on, and you are also told to "get to the door ahead of time." The conductor or other passengers will give you dirty looks if you do not make your way to the door until the last minute.



But in Tokyo, nobody seems to worry about getting off the train or bus. If anything, passengers are told to stay in their seats until the bus stops. People don't bother moving further in to leave the doorway clear, nor do they move toward the exit until the train stops no matter how far away they are sitting or standing. Also, most people are polite when they need to pass you to get off. They apologize for the inconvenience they cause even though you are probably the one who should be apologizing for not moving out of the way.



But the biggest difference I think is the dynamics between people. Back in Beijing, I didn't take the rush hour train too frequently because it's too painful. But I remember the noise, the smell of breakfast, and the push and shove.



People push in a very explicit way. Sometimes they even put it in words, shouting "Hey move a bit will ya! There's still so much room!" Sometimes others shout back, "Hey you stepped on my foot!" or "I can't go inside any further!"



In Tokyo, everything is done quietly, under a veneer of calm and politeness. Nobody shouts. But people silently push and elbow each other all the time. When it's time to get off the train, the salarymen and women again push each other with such force that you wouldn't have guessed from the appearance of politeness. A friend was pushed so hard by the passengers behind him that his watch hit the door and broke.



This is where I sometimes miss Beijing. I'm not saying people should be rude to each other, but you have to admit that sometimes it can be freeing to be able to tell people, "Hey, stop pushing!"



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



