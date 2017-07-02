Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"It felt like the building was shaking."So said a resident surnamed Zhang who witnessed an explosion seemingly caused by a gas leak in the Dongfeng residential compound in Nanshiliju, Chaoyang district. The explosion occurred in a fifth-floor apartment at 9 am on June 28. One of the occupants, a married man in his 50s, died. His wife sustained injuries. Zhang, who lives in another building, called 119. Another resident surnamed Jiang, who lives next door, said he and his family hurried out of their apartment after switching off the water, electricity and gas. Residents living the building have been offered temporary housing. The police are investigating. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)