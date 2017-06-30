Expats notice that adapted language explanations found in China are another fun and entertaining element to the enchantment of the East

Mindia Jijavadze finds incorrect but interesting translations at a public toilet. Photo: Courtesy of Mindia Jijavadze





For Genna Cousineau from the US, who worked in Beijing and Shanghai for five years, reading inaccurate English translations of Chinese signs and menus was a source of laughter.



During her stay in China, Cousineau found that most of the public signs are understandable and that the pictures and context are clear even with occasional mistakes with translation. However, she said it is often the small restaurants that have the craziest translated names for food.



The one dish name she found most hilarious was "old roasted husband," which turned out to be a traditional Chinese wheaten food called "kao fu" which literally means "roast" and "husband."



"My friend and I had a Chinese restaurant we liked to go to because the translations made us laugh every time," said Cousineau. "They never impacted me negatively, and they were always really fun to read."



It is challenging traveling abroad without being able to speak the language of that country. However, in China, that experience can be a lot of fun. Increasingly exposed to and integrated with the outside world, the country has become more and more bilingual, but the wrong English translations in public, whether at a train or in a park, generates a distinctive, strange and funny element to expats' lives in China.



However, this experience could become a memory for old expats to tell newcomers due to the Guidelines for the Use of English in Public officially issued on June 20, which is the first of its kind in China. The guidelines regulate the correct use of translations in a wide variety of fields ranging from transportation, entertainment and the food industry to business sectors, and will be put into practice on December 1.



The move stirs mixed feeling among English-speaking expats, with many claiming that they will miss the fun of the incorrect translations.



Typical mistakes



Mindia Jijavadze from Georgia is working as an English teacher in Hunan First Normal University. He has been living in Hunan Province for almost a decade. He felt the same way with the food names when he first came to China.



"I was so shocked by the food culture, and there is such a great diversity of delicious food here," said Jijavadze. But when he first saw signs in the food market and on some of the menus at restaurants, he couldn't believe his eyes.



"There are some names relating food with sex, which is shocking," he said. "For example, 'f**king vegetables,' (gan cai in Chinese) which means 'dried vegetable,' is so eye-catching and funny!"



Another incorrectly translated sign in Jijavadze's "funny message collection" is "slip and fall down carefully," which he saw in public years ago.



"I know that it means to be careful, mind the steps and don't slip. But I just cannot help but laugh," smiled Jijavadze.



Simon Loasby, from the UK, an executive design director working in China, found that generally he can pick up what is meant from the incorrect translations and said that some of the mistranslated words are interesting and thought provoking.



One of the incorrect translations that impressed him was a large print slogan on a building he saw in Changchun, Jilin Province. The sign said, "Future is pillow." Along with the words, it depicted glamorous apartments and houses.



"It did take me a while to figure it out. Combined with the pictures of comfortable bedrooms and apartments, I realized here 'pillow' means comfortable. So they are promising a comfortable future," said Loasby, who added these moments where a message like that finally "clicked" for him were fun and entertaining.



Why mistranslate?



"The situation has been improved greatly since China is increasingly exposed to expats and the outside world," said George Campbell Flournoy, a professor of English at University of International Business and Economics, who has been working in Beijing for 16 years.



He thinks the translation mistakes are much less frequent than they were in the past, but there is still a lot of room for improvement.



"One of the main reasons for mistakes is that the content is translated word for word without using context, which makes it easy to get meanings wrong due to the complication and subtleness of the Chinese language," said Flournoy.



For example, one of the mistaken English signs that shocked him was "exploding meat" - a dish name printed on a standing board outside a restaurant in Beijing years ago.



"I hesitated for a while, thinking whether it was safe to eat in there," he joked. "But it is a very typical example. The Chinese word 'zha,' which means deep-fried in that context, also means "explode" in other contexts, so that's why it's incorrectly translated into exploding meat."



Jijavadze thinks the reason lies in the complexity of the language itself and that Chinese is considered one of the most difficult languages in the world.



"I've been to many different countries and have never seen such translations," said Jijavadze. "But that is all in the past. People in China now generally have a much better understanding of English, and the number of such translations has noticeably been reduced."



"It's hard to find big mistakes, even though I can still find minor errors sometimes."





Mindia Jijavadze takes a picture with a warning sign that has funny English translations on it. Photo: Courtesy of Mindia Jijavadze





Creating a bad image?



Apart from fun and laughter, some expats think that incorrect translations can bring inconvenience and even a negative impression of the cities, especially for those who cannot speak or read Chinese.



"I know Chinese, so English translations are only secondary to me, but for those who don't, the wrong English translations might cause troubles," Flournoy said. He stressed that the mistakes might create stereotypes that people in China are not capable of composing English accurately, which is disturbing, because many Chinese people are bilingual and have strong Western language skills.



Steven Ngo, from the US, who has been working in Beijing for seven years, agrees.



"It has both good and bad sides. Sometimes it is funny, say, in the restaurants. But when it comes to more serious occasions, such as in a bank, things can be troublesome when translations are wrong," Ngo said.



However, many expats think of it in a pure, fun and positive way, including Loasby.



"I think it shows a really endearing side to the Chinese culture, which is the wonderful pragmatism of giving it a go," he said. He found it more fun, rather than troublesome, and says that it doesn't reflect China negatively at all.



"I don't think that people are laughing at China because of it. It's just endearing and sweet," Loasby said.





A foreigner gets lost and tries to read a bilingual sign. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Mixed feelings



While many expats have collected funny translations and find the experience joyful while living in China, some have expressed their mixed feelings towards the upcoming regulations.



"It's great for short-term visitors who can't speak any Chinese, but it will be sad for people who live here because it's a simple way to laugh," said Cousineau.



Meanwhile, Loasby also stressed the possible cultural values of the wrong translations, which are an indicator of China's development through time and its process of integration with the world.



"It's a good thing that the authority is trying to help and regulate the use of English, but I will miss them (wrong translations)," Loasby said, which echoes Cousineau's feelings.



However, Flournoy feels less sad towards the move and thinks it helps to build a better image of the country. He suggests translations be kept correct, not only for English but for other languages as well. However, he also agrees that the collection of the mistranslated words could have some cultural value.



"There may be a museum collection of those translations in the future if all the mistakes are gone one day. They might become cultural items or a kind of sub-culture," he said.



