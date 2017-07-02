Chile: Gonzalo Rojas’s poems translated into Chinese

The Chilean Ambassador to China Jorge Heine (right) and the granddaughter of Gonzalo Rojas, Catalina Rojas Hauser, hold a copy of El sol es la única semilla. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Chilean Embassy in Beijing held a book launch for the Chinese edition of El sol es la única semilla, a collection of poems by famous Chilean poet Gonzalo Rojas. Guests including ambassadors from Latin American countries in China, media and friendly groups attended the event. The Chilean Ambassador to China Jorge Heine gave a welcome speech in which he reviewed past book launches for Chilean poets at the embassy in Beijing. "This shows that like China, Chile is also a country of poets," Heine said. Zhao Zhenjiang, a professor and translator from Peking University, translated the poems. Rojas' granddaughter Catalina Rojas Hauser was also invited to the event and spoke fondly of her grandfather.