Kazakhstan: President’s essay collection published

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Chinese edition of Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev's essay collection was launched at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Beijing on June 29 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Government officials, diplomats, publishers, media and representatives of universities and friendly groups attended the event. The book launch was the result of collaboration between the embassy and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and is meant to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership as well as the Chinese understanding of Kazakhstan. The book includes essays on the politics, economy, society and diplomatic policies of Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstani Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev gave a welcome speech. The People's Publishing House and the PetroChina branch in Kazakhstan also supported the event.