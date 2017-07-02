Russia: Embassy promotes private bank in China

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Otkritie Bank, one of Russia's largest privately listed banks, hosted a seminar and reception at the Russian Embassy in Beijing on June 27, promoting its international services and capability for cooperation with Chinese business partners. The bank's core business is precious metals and investment cooperation. According to the chairman of the bank's management board Evgeny Dankevich, about 70 percent of their current international cooperative business is with their Chinese counterparts, and they hope to further expand this figure in the coming years. The Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov also attended the event.