Sweden: PM’s visit encourages sustainable development

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven made his official visit to China from June 26 to 28, during which he met with his Chinese counterparts, toured leading domestic companies and participated in a Sweden-China Innovation Forum with Qiangba Puncog
, the vice chairperson of the 12th National People's Congress Standing Committee. The purpose of his visit was to help Swedish enterprises enter the Chinese market and boost Chinese investment in Sweden. Representatives of some 40 leading Swedish companies accompanied him on the tour. He also looked at green innovation and sustainable development. Also, several agreements were signed in the fields of smart transportation, city construction and planning, green energy, and healthcare during the visit.