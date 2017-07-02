Guyana: Country celebrates 45 years of diplomatic ties

A reception commemorating the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Guyana was held on June 27. Hu Sishe, the vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Bayney Karran, the Ambassador of Guyana spoke about the enduring friendship between the two countries. A video of Carl Greenidge, the second vice president and minister of Foreign Affairs of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, sending congratulations was also played during the event. Ma Peihua
, the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Karran cut a cake together. Guests were also treated to cultural performances from a Caribbean student in China, the China Oriental Performing Arts Group of Minors and the China Young Cultural Ambassadors International Art Troupe.