Switzerland: Embassy supports Swiss startups’ China tour

A reception for promoting Swiss startup businesses in China took place at the Swiss Embassy in Beijing on June 26. The Swiss Ambassador to China Jean-Jacques de Dardel; Mauro Dell'Ambrogio, the Swiss State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation; and Jordi Montserrat, the managing director of Venturelab, a Swiss nonprofit organization that helps create the next generation of innovators and change makers, attended the event. Venturelab announced that it would invest in 10 startup businesses in the sectors of telecommunication, media, environmental science, and healthcare. The businesses will join an interactive tour around China from June 25 to July 4, during which they will meet Chinese investors and potential partners in several large cities with the aid of the Swiss Embassy in Beijing. This is Venturelab's fourth consecutive year staging the business tour in China since 2014.

