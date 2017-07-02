Abu Dhabi crown prince meets with US senator on regional issues

Abu Dhabi crown prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met with the US Senator John McCain Saturday on regional issues, UAE state news agency WAM reported.



Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, also the deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, met McCain as the latter is currently visiting UAE the second time within six months.



The two discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as "file of extremism and terrorism," and the efforts of the countries in the region.



The report did not mention if the ongoing Qatar rift was discussed.



"Qataris' behavior has got to change," said McCain earlier on June 13 in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.



The UAE has joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt in June in cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over alleged support of "extremism and terrorism."



The Qatari government has denied the accusations and recently rejected demands of Saudi-led countries to restore relations.



The four Arab countries have asked Qatar to comply with 13 demands including severing diplomatic ties with Iran, curbing relations with the Muslim Brotherhood, and closing a Turkish military base.

