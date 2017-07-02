Militant chief's wife among three arrested in police raid in western Bangladesh

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/2 6:58:41
Law enforcers in Bangladesh's Kushtia district, some 135 km west of capital Dhaka, have arrested three female militants along with suicide vests from a suspected militant den in a raid.
SM Mehedi Hasan, the district's police chief, told journalists that Tithi, spouse of Neo-JMB Ameer (president) Ayub Ali and Sumaiya, wife of second-in-command of Neo-JMB, were among the three militants who were arrested.
He said a joint team of police, Rapid Action Battalion and Detective Branch of police cordoned off a house in the district early Saturday.
As the joint team moved toward the house in the evening, a female militant, wearing a suicide vest, tried to attack the law enforcers, he said.
Law enforcers finally managed to detain the female before the vest went off, he added.
The raid came at a time when Bangladesh commemorates the country's most horrific terror attack in which dozens of people were killed, mostly foreigners on July 1, 2016.