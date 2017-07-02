Militant chief's wife among three arrested in police raid in western Bangladesh

Law enforcers in Bangladesh's Kushtia district, some 135 km west of capital Dhaka, have arrested three female militants along with suicide vests from a suspected militant den in a raid.



SM Mehedi Hasan, the district's police chief, told journalists that Tithi, spouse of Neo-JMB Ameer (president) Ayub Ali and Sumaiya, wife of second-in-command of Neo-JMB, were among the three militants who were arrested.



He said a joint team of police, Rapid Action Battalion and Detective Branch of police cordoned off a house in the district early Saturday.



As the joint team moved toward the house in the evening, a female militant, wearing a suicide vest, tried to attack the law enforcers, he said.



Law enforcers finally managed to detain the female before the vest went off, he added.



The raid came at a time when Bangladesh commemorates the country's most horrific terror attack in which dozens of people were killed, mostly foreigners on July 1, 2016.

