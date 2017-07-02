Annual Pink Dot event held in Singapore's Hong Lim Park

People wave a rainbow flag during the Pink Dot event held in Singapore's Hong Lim Park on July 1, 2017. The annual Pink Dot event which supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and transexual (LGBT) people was held on Saturday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Supporters light up a rainbow and pink torch lights during the Pink Dot event held in Singapore's Hong Lim Park on July 1, 2017. The annual Pink Dot event which supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and transexual (LGBT) people was held on Saturday. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)