Geological survey starts in Xiongan New Area, N China

An expert welds a pipe at Dawang Township of Anxin County, north China's Hebei Province, July 1, 2017. The geological survey has started in Xiongan New Area, a new economic zone near Beijing. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

An expert records the soil samples at Dawang Township of Anxin County, north China's Hebei Province, July 1, 2017. The geological survey has started in Xiongan New Area, a new economic zone near Beijing. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Experts take the soil sample at Dawang Township of Anxin County, north China's Hebei Province, July 1, 2017. The geological survey has started in Xiongan New Area, a new economic zone near Beijing. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Experts carry out geological survey at Dawang Township of Anxin County, north China's Hebei Province, July 1, 2017. The geological survey has started in Xiongan New Area, a new economic zone near Beijing. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)