Parintins Folklore Festival kicks off in Brazil

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/2 7:25:30

Actors of Caprichoso team perform during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

A parade float of Caprichoso team enters during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

An actor of Garantido team performs during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Actors of Caprichoso team performs during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)


 

Posted in: ODD PICTURES
blog comments powered by Disqus