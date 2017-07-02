Parintins Folklore Festival kicks off in Brazil

Actors of Caprichoso team perform during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A parade float of Caprichoso team enters during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

An actor of Garantido team performs during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Actors of Caprichoso team performs during the Parintins Folklore Festival in Parintins, the Amazonas state, Brazil, on July 1, 2017. Parintins Folklore Festival, a popular annual celebration held in the Brazilian city of Parintins, Amazonas, kicked off on Friday night. (Xinhua/Li Ming)