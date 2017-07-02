Parts of lands flooded in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/2 7:39:02

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2017 shows water level of a river rushing up in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Parts of Guizhou were flooded due to continuous torrential rainfall recently. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2017 shows water level of a river rushing up in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Parts of Guizhou were flooded due to continuous torrential rainfall recently. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2017 shows water level of a river rushing up in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Parts of Guizhou were flooded due to continuous torrential rainfall recently. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus