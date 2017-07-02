UN chief may return to Crans-Montana for Cyprus talks: report

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres may return to the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana to give another push to the Cyprus negotiations, according to a source in the Turkish delegation quoted by the Cypriot state radio on Saturday.



"The Turkish side has information that Antonio Guterres will return to the Swiss resort on Sunday night to take part in Monday's discussion," the Turkish source was quoted as saying.



Guterres left Crans-Montana on Saturday morning, after averting a minor crisis and managing to bring the Greek and Turkish sides back on track during hectic meetings that ended with a working dinner with the heads of all six delegations on Friday night.



Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, representing the internationally accepted government of the eastern Mediterranean island and the Greek Cypriot side, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey Nicos Kotzias and Mevlut Cavusoglu respectively, Britain's minister for Europe Alan Duncan and Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, are participants in the Cyprus conference.



"A clear understanding emerged of the essential elements of a package that might lead to a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus," Guterres' spokesman said in a statement.



The Turkish source was quoted by the Cypriot state radio as saying that the Turkish side believes that the process can proceed at a faster pace in the next days provided that Guterres will return to be part of the negotiations.



"The Turkish side has the belief that if Guterres were to return, his presence would give a bigger emphasis on making decisions at a political level so as to proceed faster," the source said.



The Turkish source was also quoted as saying that in such a case the conference on Cyprus could be wrapped up at Crans-Montana.



Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias was also quoted as saying after the completion of Saturday's talks that the presence of Antonio Guterres helped give impetus to the negotiations in the right direction.



He said the two sides will be called on Monday to give their answers to fundamental question on the crucial issue of security, which involves pulling out Turkish troops currently stationed on Cyprus and scrapping guarantee an intervention rights obtained by Greece, Turkey and Britain when Cyprus became independent in 1960.



Espen Barth Eide, UN Secretary General's special adviser on Cyprus who presides over the talks, was quoted as saying that the two sides will submit separate points which will hopefully be turned into common points with the help of the United Nations.



Anastasiades and Akinci, in talks that lasted more than two years, have come closer to a solution than ever before in 40 years of negotiations, by gapping differences on core issues dividing Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

