Chinese charity foundation donates 300 bicycles to support education of Nepali students

A Chinese organization Beijing Ci'ai Charity Foundation (CACF) on Saturday donated 300 bicycles to Nepal in a bid to support education of Nepali students of remote mountainous region by making it easier for them to travel to school.
The handover ceremony was held in Kathmandu amid the presence of political leaders, representatives of the foundation, students and members of civil society.
The foundation donated the bicycles to students of remote villages of Kavrepalanchowk, district bordering Kathmandu valley, in cooperation with the Nepali social organization Madan Bhandari Foundation.
Addressing the function, Nepali former Prime Minister and CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli appreciated the Chinese assistance to support education of Nepali students and to improve the traffic management plan.
He said being a good neighbor, China has always been supportive for the development of Nepal and expressed hope that the cooperation will be further enhanced under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
This is the first batch of bicycles provided to the Nepali community while the foundation plans to expand the assistance in other districts as well.
"The bicycles will be an easy means for the students of remote villages which will help them to pursue their education smoothly. The environment-friendly bicycles will also support the traffic management in Nepal," said Wang Xuan, chief secretary of CACF.
Kavrepalanchowk is one of the worst hit districts in the devastating earthquake in 2015. Since many villages are not connected by decent roads and witness troubles during monsoon, the bicycles are expected to be a great support to the students.
According to Madan Bhandari Foundation, the bicycles will be distributed to students studying in Bachelors level.
Many of the students who travelled from their home village to the capital city on Saturday to attend the ceremony expressed hopes that the bicycles will assist in their education journey.
20-year-old Dinesh Bajagain, a Bachelor level student and a beneficiary from remote village in Kavrepalanchowk district, told Xinhua that "there is no access to road and public vehicle in the remote villages like ours so we can travel easily in bicycles now. It will also save our tim."