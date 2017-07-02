Fireworks show held to mark HK's 20th return anniversary

Fireworks light up the sky during a fireworks show to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Fireworks light up the sky during a fireworks show to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Fireworks light up the sky during a fireworks show to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Fireworks light up the sky during a fireworks show to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)