Fireworks show held to mark HK's 20th return anniversary

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/2 9:27:29

Fireworks light up the sky during a fireworks show to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)


 

Posted in: CHINA
