Ex-Liverpool U23 coach leaves Sao Paulo

Former Liverpool under-23 coach Michael Beale has announced his resignation as assistant manager of Brazilian Serie A club Sao Paulo.



The Englishman's decision came less than seven months after he accepted the job as Rogerio Ceni's right hand man.



"The decision was made for personal reasons that will remain private between me and the club's administration," Beale said in an Instagram post on Saturday.



"I made many friends in Brazil - inside and outside the club. The people of Brazil have been wonderful to me and my family and we can only thank everyone."



Sao Paulo are currently 16th in Brazil's Serie A championship standings with just three wins from 10 matches.



Beale, who has written several books about football tactics, has also worked as a youth coach at Chelsea.

