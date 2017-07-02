Growing vegetable becomes new way for poverty alleviation in China's Ningxia

Villagers harvest vegetable in Yaomo Village, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 30, 2017. The vegetable that requires cool weather grows well in high-altitude regions such as northwest China's Ningxia. Growing these kinds of vegetable has become a new way for poverty alleviation in Yaomo Village of Guyuan, which increased the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Villagers weed in vegetable seedling greenhouse in Yaomo Village, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 30, 2017. The vegetable that requires cool weather grows well in high-altitude regions such as northwest China's Ningxia. Growing these kinds of vegetable has become a new way for poverty alleviation in Yaomo Village of Guyuan, which increased the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A villager grows vegetable seedlings in Yaomo Village, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 30, 2017. The vegetable that requires cool weather grows well in high-altitude regions such as northwest China's Ningxia. Growing these kinds of vegetable has become a new way for poverty alleviation in Yaomo Village of Guyuan, which increased the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Villagers harvest vegetable in Yaomo Village, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 30, 2017. The vegetable that requires cool weather grows well in high-altitude regions such as northwest China's Ningxia. Growing these kinds of vegetable has become a new way for poverty alleviation in Yaomo Village of Guyuan, which increased the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Villagers harvest vegetable in Yaomo Village, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 30, 2017. The vegetable that requires cool weather grows well in high-altitude regions such as northwest China's Ningxia. Growing these kinds of vegetable has become a new way for poverty alleviation in Yaomo Village of Guyuan, which increased the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A villager grows vegetable seedlings in Yaomo Village, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 30, 2017. The vegetable that requires cool weather grows well in high-altitude regions such as northwest China's Ningxia. Growing these kinds of vegetable has become a new way for poverty alleviation in Yaomo Village of Guyuan, which increased the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)