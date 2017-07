Five-month fishing ban on Hongze Lake ends in E China

Fishing boats sail on the Hongze Lake in Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 1, 2017. The five-month fishing ban on the Hongze Lake ended on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Fishing boats sail on the Hongze Lake in Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 1, 2017. The five-month fishing ban on the Hongze Lake ended on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

Fishing boats sail on the Hongze Lake in Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 1, 2017. The five-month fishing ban on the Hongze Lake ended on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)