Taipei water festival kicks off in China's Taiwan

A child plays with water during the Taipei water festival in the Water Park of Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, July 1, 2017. The festival, which started on Saturday, aims to raise awareness of the importance of health and the ecosystem through water-friendly facilities and activities. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

