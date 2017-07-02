Chinese aircraft carrier formation to visit Hong Kong

A Chinese naval formation including aircraft carrier Liaoning will visit Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in early July in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) being stationed in HKSAR.



Liang Yang, spokesperson for the PLA Navy, said Sunday that the flotilla will also consist of guided-missile destroyers, missile frigates, J-15 fighter jets, and helicopters.



Officers and soldiers will attend various exchanges and activities with Hong Kong residents and the PLA Garrison in the HKSAR, and the warships will be open for the public to visit, Liang said.



The visit will help increase Hong Kong residents' understanding of achievements made in national defense and army building, especially naval building, Liang said.



The PLA Hong Kong Garrison has been responsible for the defense of Hong Kong since its return to the motherland in 1997.

