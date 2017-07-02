2017 Canada Day Parade held in Toronto

Dressed up participants perform during the 2017 Canada Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, July 1, 2017. About 1,500 participants in different traditional costumes participated in this event to celebrate Canada's 150th Birthday on Saturday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A participant with a mask performs during the 2017 Canada Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, July 1, 2017. About 1,500 participants in different traditional costumes participated in this event to celebrate Canada's 150th Birthday on Saturday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Two participants in Hungarian traditional costumes pose for photos during the 2017 Canada Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, July 1, 2017. About 1,500 participants in different traditional costumes participated in this event to celebrate Canada's 150th Birthday on Saturday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A participant in Mexican traditional costume performs during the 2017 Canada Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, July 1, 2017. About 1,500 participants in different traditional costumes participated in this event to celebrate Canada's 150th Birthday on Saturday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Dressed up participants perform during the 2017 Canada Day Parade in Toronto, Canada, July 1, 2017. About 1,500 participants in different traditional costumes participated in this event to celebrate Canada's 150th Birthday on Saturday in Toronto. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)