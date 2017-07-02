ToyCon 2017 held in Philippines

Star Wars toys are displayed during the ToyCon 2017 in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

People take photos of toys showcased during the ToyCon 2017 in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

A family pose with characters from Star Wars during the ToyCon 2017 in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

Wonder Woman toys are displayed during the ToyCon 2017 in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

People look at various toys showcased during the ToyCon 2017 in Pasay City, the Philippines, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


 

