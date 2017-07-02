Dong village bullfights attract tourists despite rain in SW China

Bullfights were held in a Dong village in Rongjiang County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province on June 30. Rain failed to discourage the many tourists who came to watch the traditional activity. Photo: He Junyi/Chinanews.com

