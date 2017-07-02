PLA Navy reveals that Liaoning carrier will visit HK for military anniversary

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy spokesperson on Sunday revealed details of a flotilla which will visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in early July to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the PLA deployment in the region.

The naval formation will include China's first aircraft carrier the Liaoning, several guided-missile destroyers and frigates along with a squadron of J-15 fighter jets and helicopters, said PLA Navy spokesperson Liang Yang.

The visit will also serve as part of the Liaoning's trans-regional training. After arriving in Hong Kong, the carrier and other ships will be opened to the public, said Liang. Some celebratory activities also will be held among the sailors, the local PLA garrison's soldiers and locals.

Hong Kong residents will get to know more about the country's military achievements and defense construction during the visit, which is likely to establish a good image of China's military forces and further inspire Hong Kong's patriotic passion, said Liang.

The PLA Hong Kong Garrison has been responsible for the defense of Hong Kong since the region's return to China from the United Kingdom in 1997.

The Liaoning left Qingdao port, East China's Shandong Province last Monday for a routine training mission, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



