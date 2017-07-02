In pics: Qualifying Day of Red Bull Air Race World Championship

A Red Bull pilot flies his plane on the Qualifying Day of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Csaba Domotor)

A Red Bull pilot flies his plane on the Qualifying Day of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Csaba Domotor)

A Red Bull pilot flies his plane through the Chain Bridge on the Qualifying Day of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Csaba Domotor)

Three Red Bull pilots fly their planes as the moon is seen during the Qualifying Day of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Csaba Domotor)

A Red Bull pilot flies his plane on the Qualifying Day of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Csaba Domotor)