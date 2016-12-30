Oil up for 7th day but biggest H1 drop since 1998

US drillers decrease rig numbers for first time since January

Oil climbed on Friday for a seventh straight session as a decrease in the US rig count and stronger demand data from China lifted depressed prices that nevertheless finished the first half of the year with the biggest decline for that period since 1998.



US drillers decreased their number of rigs for the first time since January, according to energy services company Baker Hughes. The rig count had been rising for the previous 23 weeks.



Earlier, Chinese data showed factories had grown at the quickest pace in three months. Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, said the Chinese data "certainly gives you hope that demand is growing globally."



US crude futures CLc1 settled up $1.11, or around 2.5 percent, to $46.04 a barrel. Benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled up 50 cents at $47.92 a barrel.



Both benchmarks ended the first half of 2017 with drops of more than 14 percent since December 30, 2016, the largest drop since Brent and US crude fell about 19 percent in the first half of 1998.



Oil prices have generally increased in the first half of most years.



Trading volume was low ahead of the US Independence Day holiday weekend.



The US dollar fell, making dollar-denominated crude oil less expensive for investors using other currencies.



The global crude glut has knocked 16 percent off Brent crude so far this year, even though the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers have agreed to cut production about 1.8 million barrels per day.



"There's a longer term question of where are prices going to be when the market rebalances," said Haworth.



Money managers cut their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week leading up to June 27 to the lowest since late September, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.



The market has also seen traders building short positions to the highest levels since mid-August.



Reuters' monthly oil price poll showed analysts have reduced their price forecasts again, with 2017 average Brent and WTI prices lowering by more than $2 since last month.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts cut their forecast for average 2017 Brent crude prices to $50 a barrel from $54 and WTI to $47 from $52. They cited rising output from Libya, Nigeria and US shale fields as the reason, coupled with weaker demand growth.



While US drillers cut two oil rigs in the week leading up to June 30, the total rig count of 756 is still more than double the count the same week a year ago, Baker Hughes said.





