Mainland stocks gain for a second straight week

Chinese mainland's stocks gained for a second straight week, buoyed by stable domestic liquidity and MSCI's inclusion.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.14 percent on Friday, ending at 3,192.43 points with a weekly gain of 1.1 percent.



Investors have responded positively to the central government's efforts to stabilize the financial market, and the liquidity pressure has also been greatly relieved by the end of the second quarter, according to a research note released by Shenwan Hongyuan Securities on Friday.



MSCI's decision to include mainland large-cap shares into its key index also fueled a buying spree for mainland's blue-chips.



Over the past week, the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 1.2 percent.



For the month of June, CSI300 gained 4.9 percent, its best month since November 2016, while the Shanghai Composite was up 2.4 percent.



The US index provider could raise its weighting of A shares in the future, likely adding 195 mid-sized shares, the Shanghai Securities News reported on June 25.



The Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.17 percent to close at 10,529.61 points on Friday.



Chinese fund managers have turned more upbeat as headwinds that had pressured domestic markets eased, said a monthly Reuters' poll.



The mainland's economy is stabilizing at a moderate pace with its manufacturing sector expanding for the 11th straight month in June.



However, some analysts were still concerned over slowdown following the governments' crackdown on debt risks.



There are also worries about the liquidity pressures in July, as 530 billion yuan ($78 billion) of previous reverse repos in total reportedly will be due in the first half of the month.



The People's Bank of China skipped open market operations for the sixth day in a row on Friday, citing "relatively high" liquidity levels in the banking system.



The pace of new listings approvals has been slowed down in order to quell liquidity drain and stabilize the market.





