Pic story: finger painter Li Lifeng in C China

A finger painting lover paints in Li Lifeng's studio in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, July 1, 2017. Li is a finger painter, who paints scenery of Zhangjiajie with his finger. The painting art requires agility when using fingers, and is known by people for its unique features. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbin)

