US returns looted royal seals to S.Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
is returning from an official visit to Washington with two ancient royal seals looted during the Korean War, reports said Saturday.
The repatriation of the Chosun Dynasty antiques, dating from the 16th and 17th centuries, comes after years of campaigning by the South Korean government, which said they were stolen during the turbulent 1950-53 war.
Moon received the seals during a ceremony in Washington during a visit to the US Friday, the Yonhap news agency said.
The Chosun Dynasty, which cultivated a ruling philosophy drawn from Confucianism, governed from 1392 to 1910, when Japan colonized the country.
One of the seals was made in 1547 to honor Queen Munjeong (1501-1565), the third wife of the Chosun Dynasty's 11th king, Jungjong.
The other is a jade block created in 1651 to commemorate the installation of the crown prince of King Hyojong.
They were seized by US authorities in 2013 after Seoul clarified them as stolen items.
Tens of thousands of Korean cultural items were spirited abroad during Japan's colonization of Korea from 1910-45 and during the Korean War.