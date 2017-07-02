Domestic Red films set to dominate mainland cinemas in July

Promotional material for Battle of Xiangjiang River Photo: Courtesy of Yan Qi

Films earned 27.2 billion yuan ($4 billion) at the Chinese mainland box office during the first half of 2017, a year-on-year increase of 9.6 percent, the Film Bureau of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television announced Saturday.Foreign films accounted for 61.7 percent of this take with 16.7 billion yuan, while domestic films only brought in 10.5 billion yuan.Things may start to change this month, however, as an increasing number of domestic films, especially Red films, will be making their way to cinemas ahead of the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on August 1st.Taking the lead is Red film Battle of Xiangjiang River directed by Chen Li.Set to hit big screens Friday, the film depicts a famous battle along the Xiangjiang river in what is now South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during the Red Army's Long March.Three weeks later, The Founding of an Army, a war epic directed by Hong Kong director Andrew Lau, will march into mainland cinemas on July 28. The film stars well-known mainland actors Liu Ye and Huang Zhizhong.