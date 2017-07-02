Happy birthday:



If you are still determined to follow through on a project despite recent setbacks, you should take the time out to find an experience mentor to help guide you. A financial issue may cause you some stress. Try not to worry too much, things will actually end up resolving themselves. Your lucky numbers: 3, 7, 8, 12, 15.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may find emotional matters overwhelming today. It might be wise to withdraw from unnecessary social contact until you can get to the root of what is bothering you. Letting your creative side out may end up offering you a clue. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It will be extremely important that you take other people's needs into consideration today, even if what they ask for may seem a bit outside the norm. Try to look at things from a different perspective. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not let your thirst for a good deal cause you to fall for a con artist who is offering something too good to be true. Romance is in the stars for you tonight. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



It's perfectly normal to be excited about the opportunity that has come knocking at your door, but putting things into motion may be more challenging than you previously thought. Do not hesitate to ask for help if it's needed. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It will be a smart move to involve others in your planning today. Listening to different viewpoints will help you see the pros and cons of the many choices you must make in a better light. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Uncertainty is in the air today. This is not a good time to just rush in blindly. Take calculated risks and only when you absolutely have to. ✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Scheduling your time carefully will allow you to help others while still leaving room for your own pursuits. Putting yourself in other people's shoes will allow you to get ahead at work. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Trying to get everyone to see things from your point of view might only end up provoking more resistance. It might be best to agree to disagree for now. Money matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Ask yourself if you have been fair to those around you, and if not, admit your shortcomings and clear the air. Communication will be key. Try your best to present things in a clear and concise manner, otherwise confusion will run rampant. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The stars call for romance tonight. This will be an excellent time to head out with the one you love, or, if you're single, find someone to love. Give your creativity free rein and it will lead you to a brand new opportunity. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Avoiding your responsibilities is not an option today. You still have to fulfill your obligations sooner or later, so why not get them out of the way as soon as possible? Some friendly advice will open your eyes. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



This may very well turn out to be one of those days where you find yourself wishing you hadn't gotten out of bed. Keeping a low profile is your best bet to get through everything without incident. ✭✭