puzzle
ACROSS
1 Severe cut
5 Playful building block?
9 Well-versed in
14 Big name in the oil biz
15 Lively style
16 Grandparent, often
17 Place for curb appeal
20 Paying passengers
21 Fraternity's complement
22 Feature of a peacock's tail
25 Geneva's ___ Leman
26 Clues, to detectives
28 Qom's country
32 Mugger, essentially
37 Remove chalk, in a way
38 Dark and then some
41 Flood control embankment
42 Extended adventures
43 Pitcher by a basin
44 Blender setting
46 Chip scoopful
47 Creative genre
53 Earth, fire and water
58 Capital near Bangkok
59 Resurrecting one's career, e.g.
62 Latin words of clarification
63 "Citizen" of a classic film
64 Vermin that cause head-scratching
65 Medical screenings
66 38-Across, to Shakespeare
67 Greek cupid
DOWN
1 Social blooper
2 Organized arrangement
3 Be brought home?
4 Sharpens the edge of
5 Zodiac lion
6 One working for Santa
7 Weapons in old gangster films
8 Currently listening to Muzak?
9 Type of committee
10 Way in or out
11 Decorative sewing kit
12 Thing getting on one's nerves
13 Card not worth much
18 Recipe amt.
19 Historic periods
23 Mexican cooking vessel
24 Golf accessories
27 Combat gear of old
28 Rainbow goddess
29 Extreme anger
30 Like a used fireplace grate
31 After-taxes totals
32 Having the sufficient skills
33 Great deal
34 Not spend
35 Big name in tablets and PCs
36 DDE's nickname
37 Fifty percent of an inning?
39 Creative starting point
40 Colorful textile worker?
44 Sonar blip
45 Slow on the ___ (unintelligent)
46 Bad impressions in the automotive world?
48 One and only starter?
49 Tale with a point
50 Euphoric way to walk
51 Jailer in "Fidelio"
52 Boomed devices
53 Give off
54 Labor on the docks, in a way
55 Squeezes by (with "out")
56 Drops by Niagara Falls?
57 Strikebreaker, slangily
60 Lennon's "Bed-In for Peace" partner
61 "... all ___ are created equal"
solution