ACROSS

  1 Severe cut

  5 Playful building block?

  9 Well-versed in

 14 Big name in the oil biz

 15 Lively style

 16 Grandparent, often

 17 Place for curb appeal

 20 Paying passengers

 21 Fraternity's complement

 22 Feature of a peacock's tail

 25 Geneva's ___ Leman

 26 Clues, to detectives

 28 Qom's country

 32 Mugger, essentially

 37 Remove chalk, in a way

 38 Dark and then some

 41 Flood control embankment

 42 Extended adventures

 43 Pitcher by a basin

 44 Blender setting

 46 Chip scoopful

 47 Creative genre

 53 Earth, fire and water

 58 Capital near Bangkok

 59 Resurrecting one's career, e.g.

 62 Latin words of clarification

 63 "Citizen" of a classic film

 64 Vermin that cause head-scratching

 65 Medical screenings

 66 38-Across, to Shakespeare

 67 Greek cupid

DOWN

  1 Social blooper

  2 Organized arrangement

  3 Be brought home?

  4 Sharpens the edge of

  5 Zodiac lion

  6 One working for Santa

  7 Weapons in old gangster films

  8 Currently listening to Muzak?

  9 Type of committee

 10 Way in or out

 11 Decorative sewing kit

 12 Thing getting on one's nerves

 13 Card not worth much

 18 Recipe amt.

 19 Historic periods

 23 Mexican cooking vessel

 24 Golf accessories

 27 Combat gear of old

 28 Rainbow goddess

 29 Extreme anger

 30 Like a used fireplace grate

 31 After-taxes totals

 32 Having the sufficient skills

 33 Great deal

 34 Not spend

 35 Big name in tablets and PCs

 36 DDE's nickname

 37 Fifty percent of an inning?

 39 Creative starting point

 40 Colorful textile worker?

 44 Sonar blip

 45 Slow on the ___ (unintelligent)

 46 Bad impressions in the automotive world?

 48 One and only starter?

 49 Tale with a point

 50 Euphoric way to walk

 51 Jailer in "Fidelio"

 52 Boomed devices

 53 Give off

 54 Labor on the docks, in a way

 55 Squeezes by (with "out")

 56 Drops by Niagara Falls?

 57 Strikebreaker, slangily

 60 Lennon's "Bed-In for Peace" partner

 61 "... all ___ are created equal"

