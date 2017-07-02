puzzle





ACROSS



1 Severe cut



5 Playful building block?



9 Well-versed in



14 Big name in the oil biz



15 Lively style



16 Grandparent, often



17 Place for curb appeal



20 Paying passengers



21 Fraternity's complement



22 Feature of a peacock's tail



25 Geneva's ___ Leman



26 Clues, to detectives



28 Qom's country



32 Mugger, essentially



37 Remove chalk, in a way



38 Dark and then some



41 Flood control embankment



42 Extended adventures



43 Pitcher by a basin



44 Blender setting



46 Chip scoopful



47 Creative genre



53 Earth, fire and water



58 Capital near Bangkok



59 Resurrecting one's career, e.g.



62 Latin words of clarification



63 "Citizen" of a classic film



64 Vermin that cause head-scratching



65 Medical screenings



66 38-Across, to Shakespeare



67 Greek cupid

DOWN



1 Social blooper



2 Organized arrangement



3 Be brought home?



4 Sharpens the edge of



5 Zodiac lion



6 One working for Santa



7 Weapons in old gangster films



8 Currently listening to Muzak?



9 Type of committee



10 Way in or out



11 Decorative sewing kit



12 Thing getting on one's nerves



13 Card not worth much



18 Recipe amt.



19 Historic periods



23 Mexican cooking vessel



24 Golf accessories



27 Combat gear of old



28 Rainbow goddess



29 Extreme anger



30 Like a used fireplace grate



31 After-taxes totals



32 Having the sufficient skills



33 Great deal



34 Not spend



35 Big name in tablets and PCs



36 DDE's nickname



37 Fifty percent of an inning?



39 Creative starting point



40 Colorful textile worker?



44 Sonar blip



45 Slow on the ___ (unintelligent)



46 Bad impressions in the automotive world?



48 One and only starter?



49 Tale with a point



50 Euphoric way to walk



51 Jailer in "Fidelio"



52 Boomed devices



53 Give off



54 Labor on the docks, in a way



55 Squeezes by (with "out")



56 Drops by Niagara Falls?



57 Strikebreaker, slangily



60 Lennon's "Bed-In for Peace" partner



61 "... all ___ are created equal"





solution





