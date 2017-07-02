Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

close



打烊



(dǎyánɡ)

A: A community in Beijing has set up a small public library. After applying for a library card, you can go inside.



北京某小区开了家公共书屋, 办理借阅卡后即可进入。



(běijīnɡ mǒu xiǎoqū kāi le jiā ɡōnɡɡònɡ shūwū, bànlǐ jièyuèkǎ hòu jíkě jìnrù.)

B: Yeah. I went there last night. It's open all day. It doesn't close even at night.



对, 昨晚我还去了一趟。全天开放, 晚上也不打烊。



(duì, zuówǎn wǒ hái qù le yītànɡ. quántiān kāifànɡ, wǎnshànɡ yě bù dǎyánɡ.)

A: It's far more convenient than a bookstore! If I'm in a hurry to check some information at night, I can go there.



这比书店还方便！有时深夜着急查资料, 可以去那里。



(zhè bǐ shūdiàn hái fānɡbiàn！yǒushí shēnyè zháojí chá zīliào, kěyǐ qù nàlǐ.)

B: And after an early morning run, you can also swing by there and read the morning paper before heading to work.



大清早跑完步, 还可以顺便上那儿读个早报再去上班。



(dàqīnɡzǎo pǎo wán bù, hái kěyǐ shùnbiàn shànɡ nàér dú ɡè zǎobào zài qù shànɡbān.)