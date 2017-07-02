The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday denounced South Korean President Moon Jae-in
for displaying "sycophancy and submission" to the United States during his visit to Washington last week.
The official daily Rodong Sinmum said in a commentary that the new South Korean government "suffered mental pressure from the US even before taking office and went without principle."
"South Korean authorities revealed their miserable appearance seized with sycophancy and submission to the US occasioned by the chief executive's first junket to the US," said the daily in the first response to Moon's trip to the United States by DPRK official media.
"Now their behavior raises doubt as to whether the pro-US regime really ended," said the commentary in reference to the former South Korean government under President Park Geun-hye.
Moon and US President Donald Trump
vowed to strengthen military alliance between Seoul and Washington during talks last Thursday. They also agreed upon imposing stronger sanctions against DPRK over its nuclear and missile programs.
"Tragedy is that no matter how loudly they talk about the 'alliance' with the US, the latter regards them as a mere puppet and colonial servant," said the official daily of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
In an article published earlier, Rodong Sinmum accused South Korea's new Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha of "going reckless" in making anti-DPRK remarks.
Kang said after taking office that the DPRK's nuclear issue is "the top priority task" of the new South Korean government and called for "international cooperation for checking the north from modernizing nuclear and missile capabilities."