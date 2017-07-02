Triple bombings kill 8, wound 12 in Syria's Damascus

At least eight people were killed and 12 others wounded when three cars went off in the capital Damascus on Sunday morning, a military source told Xinhua.



The residents of Damascus woke up Sunday to the rattling sound of three explosions, which later turned out to be carried out by three suicide cars.



The authorities were hunting down the cars, before two cars exploded near the airport road at the entrance of Damascus before reaching their targets inside the city, while the third one escaped and went off at the Tahrir Square in eastern Damascus.



The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that the terrorists had aimed to detonate the cars in the capital's crowded areas, as people were back to work after a week-long holiday of Eid al-Fitr Feast.

