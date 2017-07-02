China, IOC eye stronger cooperation in build-up to 2022 Winter Olympics

China and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have expressed their willingness to bolster cooperation in the build-up to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
In a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach here on Sunday, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi
recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping
's visit to the IOC headquarters in January this year, saying the historic visit marked a new level of the China-IOC relationship.
Yang said that China is looking forward to strengthening its cooperation with the IOC in order to ensure a "fantastic, extraordinary and excellent" Winter Games in 2022.
Bach echoed Yang's remarks by saying that he recognized China's great contribution to the Olympic Movement.
The IOC chief also said that he believes Beijing will deliver a successful Winter Games in 2022 with the joint efforts from China and the IOC.