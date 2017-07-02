Real-time weather report to be updated hourly

Shanghai's meteorological bureau launched a real-time weather tracking service over the weekend that will provide updates on weather information.



The new service will also have real-time tracking of each district under special weather conditions, including thunderstorm cloud movements.



The service is the work of six principal weather forecast experts and other industry professionals to make local weather reports more accurate.



The service will be broadcast once every hour; broadcast frequency will be increased during extremely bad weather conditions.



The meteorological bureau said that during the summer, when Shanghai's weather conditions are highly unpredictable, a more detailed weather report can help residents prepare for harsh conditions. The bureau is also planning to have a long-term weather report of up to 10 days.





