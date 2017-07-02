Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"The beggar asked me to pay by scanning his QR code."A train passenger surnamed Yang waiting at Shanghai Railway Station on Saturday night was solicited by a young panhandler who pointed at his mouth and ear, meaning he was deaf. After Yang said he didn't have loose change, the young man took out a card with WeChat and Alipay QR codes on it and urged Yang to pay with his phone. Railway police finally apprehended the beggar, who told them that he had just arrived from Gansu Province. He used a QR code to beg because he thought it would be easier for him to earn money here, as Shanghai people always use their mobile phones.