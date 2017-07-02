Expat-run WeChat groups help bring together strangers in SH

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

WeChat owes its success to the fact that it is the perfect application on smartphones to exchange messages and photos with your friends. Nowadays it has even become the preferred method of payment for most Shanghainese people, far ahead of credit cards. But I recently discovered another feature of this app: the group chats that bring together total strangers.



Two months ago I was saying to a friend that I was looking to sell stuff I did not use anymore but that I had no idea who would be interested in it. He invited me to join a "secondhand buy and sell" group chat on WeChat. What a wonderful invention! Boy have I been busy since then!



The group has about 400 active members and the rules are simple. Post a picture and description of your item; people who are interested should contact you by private message, negotiate a price and proceed to an exchange.



To do so there are two solutions: either meet face to face or use the fantastic service of kuaidi (rapid delivery). Kuaidi can be paid by either the seller or buyer as long as it is agreed by both parties. There is no equivalent of kuaidi in France, my home country, in terms of efficiency, rapidity or price.



The group chat itself is a win-win for everyone. Not to mention it is very environmentally friendly and helps reduce waste. Imagine things that you don't need or like anymore but are still usable and in good condition that might be desperately needed by someone else.



These secondhand buy and sell groups are especially popular in transient cities like Shanghai, where hundreds of expats come and go by the day. There are always newcomers to Shanghai who want to buy household stuff on the cheap until they get established and start earning some money. So it makes sense to go for secondhand first instead of buying new products.



On the other hand, people who are leaving Shanghai are equally desperate to unload their stuff; nobody is going to bring an old toaster or pillows with them to another country. This explains why such WeChat groups were started and administered by foreigners. Most members are expats, though some are Chinese.



So far, I have been able to sell most of my electronics including an old television, an Apple keyboard, an air purifier machine, my video game console, two coffee makers and, yes, even a toaster. There are also sub-groups for "kids stuff," "fashion" and "cosmetics," which my wife has been quite active in.



But there are always some inconveniences linked to human nature. Some people no longer bother typing a whole sentence; instead they will just say: "computer, price?" When you tell them the price, they will simply stop responding, letting you understand by yourself that they are not interested. These groups are purely for trade, I get it, but a simple "sorry, not interested" would be nice.



Another type of unpleasantness are the "no-show" people. One regular user reported making a deal for his fancy couch. He managed to drag the couch out to the street, then waited for the buyer, who never showed up. He was moving the same day, so he literally had to abandon his couch on the sidewalk.



Sometimes there are pleasant surprises. Recently I sold a water heater, among other home appliances, to a buyer who wanted them for his office in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province. As the cardboard box I had was too big, I stuffed in some used clothes to protect the appliances during shipping. The buyer sent me back photos of the appliances as well as my clothes - which he gave to his factory workers.



And then there are situations like those who give away stuff for free. It's not a surprise that those items are the first to go. Like my old father would say: "If it is free, it is less expensive."



