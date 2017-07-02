Rise up lotus, rise!

With summer in full swing, lotus flowers are now in full bloom and blossom. Guyi Garden in Shanghai's Jiading district is currently hosting its annual lotus and waterlily exhibition. The new exhibition will run until the end of July. The entrance fee is priced at only 12 yuan ($1.77).The floral show, in its fifth edition, features more than 500 varieties of lotus and waterlily from China and abroad, many of which are rare and quite valuable.These colorful, watery flowers have reportedly attracted throngs of visitors and shutterbugs alike on opening day Saturday.The event organizer also expects large numbers of visitors throughout the month-long show.While park-goers enjoy a visual feast at Guyi Garden, food lovers are also treated to a feast - of lotus xiaolongbao (steamed buns) at the garden's restaurant.These three-colored xiaolongbao, which are filled with minced pork and lotus roots, were specifically created by the restaurant's chefs to mark this year's lotus and waterlily exhibition.The buns' three colors of pink, green and white represent the colors of lotus petals, leaves and roots respectively and are priced at 48 yuan ($7.08) for 10 buns.

